Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (79-42) and the San Francisco Giants (64-58) squaring off at Truist Park (on August 19) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Braves.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (5-5) for the Braves and Logan Webb (9-9) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have come away with 24 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (526 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule