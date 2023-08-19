Brandon Crawford vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.125 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .194 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 36 of 76 games this season (47.4%), including seven multi-hit games (9.2%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (7.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (24 of 76), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.180
|AVG
|.208
|.255
|OBP
|.273
|.320
|SLG
|.317
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|15
|37/12
|K/BB
|35/10
|2
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, one per game).
- Chirinos (5-5 with a 5.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.22, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
