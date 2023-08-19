On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.125 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .194 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 36 of 76 games this season (47.4%), including seven multi-hit games (9.2%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (7.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.6% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (24 of 76), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .180 AVG .208 .255 OBP .273 .320 SLG .317 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 15 37/12 K/BB 35/10 2 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings