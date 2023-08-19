Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) match up against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (28-3) on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sparks

Las Vegas averages 93.8 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 81.3 Los Angeles allows.

Las Vegas is shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

In games the Aces shoot higher than 45.9% from the field, they are 22-1 overall.

Las Vegas shoots 38.8% from three-point range, 7.0% higher than the 31.8% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Aces have a 19-2 record when the team connects on more than 31.8% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Los Angeles rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.9 more rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been putting up 93.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 93.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 81.4 points per game over its past 10 contests compared to the 79.5 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

Over their past 10 outings, the Aces are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.8 compared to 9.4 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (40% compared to 38.8% season-long).

Aces Injuries