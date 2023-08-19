The injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (28-3) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) currently features two players. The matchup starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 19 from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces enter this matchup after an 88-75 victory over the Liberty on Thursday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson posts 21.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field (fourth in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray averages a team-high 7.0 assists per contest. She is also averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 50.0% from the field (ninth in WNBA) and 44.8% from beyond the arc (second in WNBA) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jackie Young averages 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor (fifth in league) and 47.4% from beyond the arc (first in league) with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in WNBA).

Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kiah Stokes is averaging 2.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -17.5 169.5

