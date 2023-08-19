A pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fourth, 21.3 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.7) -- square off when the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) host the Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 93 Sparks 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-18.9)

Las Vegas (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 167.0

Aces vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas is 17-12-0 against the spread this year.

There have been 17 Las Vegas' games (out of 29) that went over the total this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Aces are playing well both offensively and defensively, as they rank best in the league in points scored (94.0 per game) and second-best in points allowed (79.6 per contest).

Las Vegas is averaging 34.9 rebounds per game (fourth-ranked in league). It is ceding 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces are top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with 13.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.4) and best in three-point percentage (38.9%).

The Aces are allowing 7.4 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.0% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Las Vegas is attempting 44.7 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.8% of the shots it has taken (and 72.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 24.3 threes per contest, which are 35.2% of its shots (and 27.6% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.