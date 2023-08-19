Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (28-3) on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 18 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sparks have compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has won each of its five games this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 30 times this season.

In the Sparks' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.