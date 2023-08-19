Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (28-3) on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-17) 169.5 -2800 +1300
BetMGM Aces (-17.5) 169.5 -3000 +1200
PointsBet Aces (-17.5) 169.5 -2000 +1000
Tipico Aces (-17.5) 169.5 - -

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 18 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sparks have compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has won each of its five games this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 30 times this season.
  • In the Sparks' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

