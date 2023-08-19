Aces vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:36 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (12-18) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (28-3) on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup.
Aces vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-17)
|169.5
|-2800
|+1300
|BetMGM
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-3000
|+1200
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Tipico
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-
|-
Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 18 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sparks have compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has won each of its five games this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
- Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 30 times this season.
- In the Sparks' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
