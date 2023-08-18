The eight matches today in the Winston-Salem Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 206-ranked Adam Walton matching up against No. 427 Strong Kirchheimer.

Winston-Salem Open Info

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 19

August 19 TV Channel:

Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Mitchell Krueger vs. Alexey Zakharov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Krueger (-1100) Zakharov (+575) Robin Haase vs. Omni Kumar Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Kumar (-120) Haase (-110) Illya Marchenko vs. Filippo Moroni Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET - - Inaki Montes-de la Torre vs. Stefan Kozlov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET Montes-de la Torre (-250) Kozlov (+180) Darian King vs. Ulises Blanch Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET Blanch (-135) King (+100) Adam Walton vs. Strong Kirchheimer Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:20 PM ET Walton (-650) Kirchheimer (+400) Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Nick Chappell Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 PM ET Chappell (-120) Kuznetsov (-110) Nick Hardt vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:40 PM ET Kwiatkowski (-165) Hardt (+125)

