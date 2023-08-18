Wilmer Flores vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .299 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Flores has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (56 of 89), with multiple hits 21 times (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (10.1%).
- He has scored in 35 of 89 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.295
|AVG
|.304
|.327
|OBP
|.383
|.479
|SLG
|.600
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|20
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (13-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 217 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 31st, 1.120 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
