The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .299 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Flores has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (56 of 89), with multiple hits 21 times (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (10.1%).

He has scored in 35 of 89 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .295 AVG .304 .327 OBP .383 .479 SLG .600 15 XBH 20 6 HR 10 21 RBI 20 24/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings