After batting .279 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .432, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Estrada will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer in his last outings.

In 73.8% of his 80 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in nine games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 28 games this season (35.0%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.3% of his games this year (37 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .281 AVG .268 .321 OBP .328 .477 SLG .393 15 XBH 17 7 HR 3 19 RBI 18 38/6 K/BB 51/11 7 SB 11

Braves Pitching Rankings