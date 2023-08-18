Thairo Estrada vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .279 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Read More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .432, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
- Estrada will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 73.8% of his 80 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 28 games this season (35.0%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this year (37 of 80), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.281
|AVG
|.268
|.321
|OBP
|.328
|.477
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|38/6
|K/BB
|51/11
|7
|SB
|11
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider (13-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 217 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 31st, 1.120 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.