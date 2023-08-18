LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Wade has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has had an RBI in 24 games this year (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.234
|AVG
|.279
|.344
|OBP
|.419
|.437
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/26
|K/BB
|47/39
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 217 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 31st, 1.120 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
