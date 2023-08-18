The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Wade has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has had an RBI in 24 games this year (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .234 AVG .279 .344 OBP .419 .437 SLG .378 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 14 RBI 20 33/26 K/BB 47/39 0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings