On Friday, Joc Pederson (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rays.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .230 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

In 58.3% of his 84 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 84), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had an RBI in 27 games this season (32.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .239 AVG .221 .309 OBP .374 .410 SLG .410 11 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 22/14 K/BB 40/26 0 SB 0

