Joc Pederson vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joc Pederson (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rays.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .230 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 84 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 84), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had an RBI in 27 games this season (32.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.239
|AVG
|.221
|.309
|OBP
|.374
|.410
|SLG
|.410
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|22/14
|K/BB
|40/26
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, one per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 217 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.81), 15th in WHIP (1.120), and first in K/9 (14) among qualifying pitchers.
