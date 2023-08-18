J.D. Davis vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (batting .114 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in 33 of 110 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Other Giants Players vs the Braves
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.257
|.315
|OBP
|.332
|.368
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|59/21
|K/BB
|67/20
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (13-4) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 217 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.81), 15th in WHIP (1.120), and first in K/9 (14) among pitchers who qualify.
