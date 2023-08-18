On Friday, J.D. Davis (batting .114 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has an RBI in 33 of 110 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Other Giants Players vs the Braves

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 51 .233 AVG .257 .315 OBP .332 .368 SLG .454 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 59/21 K/BB 67/20 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings