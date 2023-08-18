Marcell Ozuna carries a 14-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (78-42) game versus the San Francisco Giants (64-57) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (13-4, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Alex Cobb (6-4, 3.62 ERA).

Giants vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (13-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (6-4, 3.62 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Over 22 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.

Cobb has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cobb heads into the game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will send Strider (13-4) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season with 14 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 24 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Strider has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 31st, 1.120 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14 K/9 ranks first.

