Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Braves on August 18, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants square off at Truist Park on Friday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).
Giants vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has collected 84 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.
- He has a .299/.355/.537 slash line on the season.
- Flores takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (13-4) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- He has 14 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Strider has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.81), 15th in WHIP (1.120), and first in K/9 (14).
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|6
|3
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|13
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 161 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 66 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases.
- He has a .335/.422/.573 slash line so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 107 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .274/.385/.615 slash line so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
