Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (78-42) and Michael Conforto's San Francisco Giants (64-57) will clash in the series opener on Friday, August 18 at Truist Park. The matchup will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +180. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (13-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (6-4, 3.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Giants and Braves game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (+180), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Giants are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Wilmer Flores get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 107 times and won 70, or 65.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have gone 23-9 (71.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Giants the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 0-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+165) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.