Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 133 home runs.

San Francisco is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

San Francisco ranks 20th in the majors with 526 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

San Francisco has the ninth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.241 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (6-4) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 22 starts, Cobb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Rangers L 9-3 Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays L 10-2 Home Ryan Walker Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays W 7-0 Home Jakob Junis Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Ryan Walker Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves - Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves - Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves - Away - Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 8/23/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen

