Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+180). An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 50 of its 120 chances.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 29-29 25-29 39-27 45-43 19-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.