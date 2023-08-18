Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (78-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-57) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on August 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (13-4) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (6-4) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Giants vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (526 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Giants Schedule