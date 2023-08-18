The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .197 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.0%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has an RBI in 24 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .180 AVG .214 .255 OBP .279 .320 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 15 37/12 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings