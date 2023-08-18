Brandon Crawford vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .197 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.0%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has an RBI in 24 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.180
|AVG
|.214
|.255
|OBP
|.279
|.320
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|15
|37/12
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Strider (13-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 139 1/3 innings pitched, with 217 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 31st, 1.120 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14 K/9 ranks first.
