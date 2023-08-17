A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) meet Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, August 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-250 to win)

Aces (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+200 to win)

Liberty (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 175.5

175.5 When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video and YES

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been thriving on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (94) and second-best in points allowed per game (79.6).

Las Vegas ranks fourth in the WNBA with 34.9 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Aces have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.9 assists per game.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by averaging only 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks eighth in the league (13.1 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are making 9.4 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.9% from three-point land (best).

Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 34% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces' offense has been much better when playing at home (96.1 PPG) compared to away games (91.9 PPG). Similarly, their defense has been much better at home (76.5 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (82.8 PPG allowed).

At home, Las Vegas averages 1.3 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.5 at home, 34.2 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.6 more boards in home games than in road games (34.6 at home, 34 on the road).

The Aces average 0.6 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (22.2 at home, 21.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less often at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). it has forced the same amount of turnovers at home as on the road (13.1).

This year, the Aces average 9.9 made three-pointers per game at home and nine on the road (shooting 39.2% from distance in home games compared to 38.6% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 6.4 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.4 on the road (while allowing 30.3% shooting from deep in home games compared to 37.6% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have gone 26-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 89.7% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Aces have a record of 25-1 (96.2%).

Las Vegas has 17 wins in 29 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 6.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 16-10.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aces a 71.4% chance to win.

