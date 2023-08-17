Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) battle A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Prime Video, YES

Prime Video, YES Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty

The 94 points per game Las Vegas averages are 13.3 more points than New York gives up (80.7).

Las Vegas is shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 42% New York allows to opponents.

The Aces are 25-2 when they shoot higher than 42% from the field.

Las Vegas' 38.9% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than opponents of New York have shot from beyond the arc (34.4%).

The Aces are 17-2 when they shoot better than 34.4% from distance.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been scoring 94.2 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 94 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 81.7 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 79.6 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

Over their last 10 outings, the Aces are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.8 compared to 9.4 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (40.5% compared to 38.9% season-long).

Aces Injuries