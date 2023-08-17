The Las Vegas Aces (27-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Liberty (24-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, August 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Liberty beat the Aces 82-63 on Tuesday when they last met.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.5 1.9 1.3

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video and YES

Prime Video and YES Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson posts 21.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field (fourth in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray averages a team-high 6.9 assists per game. She is also putting up 15 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 50.3% from the floor (eighth in league) and 45% from downtown (second in league) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jackie Young averages 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 1.4 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum puts up 19 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in WNBA).

Kiah Stokes is posting 2.5 points, 0.6 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -6.5 174.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.