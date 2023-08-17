The New York Liberty (24-6) will look to Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 23.3 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fourth in league, 21.3) and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

The matchup has no line set.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video and YES

Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-9.2)

Las Vegas (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 171.4

Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 17-12-0 this season.

This year, 17 of Las Vegas' 29 games have hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been thriving both offensively and defensively this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (94.0) and second-best in points allowed per game (79.6).

So far this year, Las Vegas is pulling down 34.9 boards per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces are forcing 13.1 turnovers per game this season (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but they've averaged just 11.1 turnovers per game (best).

The Aces are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in treys (9.4 per game) and best in shooting percentage from downtown (38.9%).

The Aces are giving up 7.4 threes per game (fifth-ranked in league). They are allowing opponents to shoot 34.0% (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

Las Vegas has taken 64.8% two-pointers and 35.2% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.4% are two-pointers and 27.6% are three-pointers.

