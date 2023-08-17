The New York Liberty (24-6) will lean on Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 23.3 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fourth in league, 21.3) and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video and YES

Prime Video and YES Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

The Liberty are 13-16-0 ATS this year.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 16-10 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

New York has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

A total of 17 out of the Aces' 29 games this season have hit the over.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.

