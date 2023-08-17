The New York Liberty (24-6) will lean on Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 23.3 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fourth in league, 21.3) and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video and YES
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-6.5) 175 -278 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -290 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-6.5) 176.5 -260 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread this season.
  • The Liberty are 13-16-0 ATS this year.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 16-10 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
  • New York has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • A total of 17 out of the Aces' 29 games this season have hit the over.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.