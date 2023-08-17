Aces vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 17
The New York Liberty (24-6) will lean on Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 23.3 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fourth in league, 21.3) and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video and YES
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-6.5)
|175
|-278
|+225
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-6.5)
|174.5
|-290
|+210
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-6.5)
|176.5
|-260
|+200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread this season.
- The Liberty are 13-16-0 ATS this year.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 16-10 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
- New York has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- A total of 17 out of the Aces' 29 games this season have hit the over.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.