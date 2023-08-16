On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .300.
  • Flores has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (55 of 88), with at least two hits 21 times (23.9%).
  • Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (17.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Flores has driven home a run in 27 games this year (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.296 AVG .304
.329 OBP .383
.486 SLG .600
15 XBH 20
6 HR 10
21 RBI 20
24/8 K/BB 22/16
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Civale (5-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.