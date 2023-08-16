On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .300.

Flores has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (55 of 88), with at least two hits 21 times (23.9%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (17.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has driven home a run in 27 games this year (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .296 AVG .304 .329 OBP .383 .486 SLG .600 15 XBH 20 6 HR 10 21 RBI 20 24/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings