Wilmer Flores vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .300.
- Flores has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (55 of 88), with at least two hits 21 times (23.9%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (17.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has driven home a run in 27 games this year (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.296
|AVG
|.304
|.329
|OBP
|.383
|.486
|SLG
|.600
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|20
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Civale (5-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
