Thairo Estrada vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rays Player Props
|Giants vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .760, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Estrada will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last games.
- In 58 of 79 games this year (73.4%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has an RBI in 28 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.282
|AVG
|.268
|.323
|OBP
|.328
|.483
|SLG
|.393
|15
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|37/6
|K/BB
|51/11
|7
|SB
|11
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.