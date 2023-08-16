The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .760, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Estrada will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last games.

In 58 of 79 games this year (73.4%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has an RBI in 28 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .282 AVG .268 .323 OBP .328 .483 SLG .393 15 XBH 17 7 HR 3 19 RBI 18 37/6 K/BB 51/11 7 SB 11

Rays Pitching Rankings