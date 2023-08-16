At +8000, the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 23 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine Raiders games last season went over the point total.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas played better on offense, ranking 12th in the by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won just twice.

Las Vegas posted four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Jacobs also had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby compiled 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 88 tackles.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +6000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

