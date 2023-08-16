Johan Camargo vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johan Camargo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Johan Camargo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rays Player Props
|Giants vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Rays
|Giants vs Rays Odds
|Giants vs Rays Prediction
Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)
- Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 54.0% of his 50 games last season, Camargo had a hit. He also had seven multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in three of 50 games in 2022 (6.0%), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Camargo picked up an RBI (six times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Giants Players vs the Rays
Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.230
|AVG
|.244
|.269
|OBP
|.322
|.230
|SLG
|.397
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|20/4
|K/BB
|17/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- The Rays are sending Civale (5-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.