Johan Camargo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

  • Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 54.0% of his 50 games last season, Camargo had a hit. He also had seven multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in three of 50 games in 2022 (6.0%), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Camargo picked up an RBI (six times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.230 AVG .244
.269 OBP .322
.230 SLG .397
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
5 RBI 10
20/4 K/BB 17/9
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • The Rays are sending Civale (5-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
