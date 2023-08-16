Johan Camargo -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

Johan Camargo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Aaron Civale

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Johan Camargo At The Plate (2022)

Camargo hit .237 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 54.0% of his 50 games last season, Camargo had a hit. He also had seven multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in three of 50 games in 2022 (6.0%), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 12.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Camargo picked up an RBI (six times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (10.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored eight times last season in 50 games (16.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Johan Camargo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .230 AVG .244 .269 OBP .322 .230 SLG .397 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 5 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 17/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)