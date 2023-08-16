Joc Pederson vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .225 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.
- Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this season (48 of 83), with more than one hit five times (6.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (27 of 83), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (35 of 83), with two or more runs six times (7.2%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.229
|AVG
|.221
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.397
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|22/13
|K/BB
|40/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.61 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
