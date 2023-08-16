The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .225 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.

Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this season (48 of 83), with more than one hit five times (6.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (27 of 83), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (35 of 83), with two or more runs six times (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .229 AVG .221 .297 OBP .374 .397 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 22/13 K/BB 40/26 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings