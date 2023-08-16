J.D. Davis -- .088 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.0%).
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (35.8%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 51
.233 AVG .257
.316 OBP .332
.370 SLG .454
14 XBH 17
6 HR 9
22 RBI 34
58/21 K/BB 67/20
1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
