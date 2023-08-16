J.D. Davis -- .088 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Davis has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.0%).

He has scored in 39 games this season (35.8%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 51 .233 AVG .257 .316 OBP .332 .370 SLG .454 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 58/21 K/BB 67/20 1 SB 0

