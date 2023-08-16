J.D. Davis vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- .088 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 16 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rays Player Props
|Giants vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Rays
|Giants vs Rays Odds
|Giants vs Rays Prediction
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.0%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season (35.8%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Giants Players vs the Rays
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.257
|.316
|OBP
|.332
|.370
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|58/21
|K/BB
|67/20
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.61, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.