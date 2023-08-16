Heliot Ramos vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Heliot Ramos (coming off going 1-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos is hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Ramos has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Giants Players vs the Rays
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|.308
|AVG
|.100
|.333
|OBP
|.182
|.538
|SLG
|.200
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Civale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
