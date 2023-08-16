On Wednesday, Heliot Ramos (coming off going 1-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos is hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Ramos has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Giants Players vs the Rays

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 4
.308 AVG .100
.333 OBP .182
.538 SLG .200
4 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 1
10/1 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Civale (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up a 2.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.