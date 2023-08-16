On Wednesday, Heliot Ramos (coming off going 1-for-1) and the San Francisco Giants face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos is hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Ramos has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Giants Players vs the Rays

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 .308 AVG .100 .333 OBP .182 .538 SLG .200 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings