The Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) and San Francisco Giants (64-56) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-5) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (5-3, 2.61 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-5, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants will send Stripling (0-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.

Stripling is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Stripling will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging four innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 18 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (5-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.124 in 15 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 15 starts this season, Civale has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.