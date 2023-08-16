Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rays on August 16, 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (83 total hits).
- He's slashing .300/.356/.542 on the year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Aaron Civale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Civale Stats
- The Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Civale has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Civale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|9
|3
|3
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 25
|8.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Pirates
|Jul. 19
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
