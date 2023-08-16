The San Francisco Giants (64-56) will rely on Michael Conforto when they host Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +100. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Giants vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Walker - SF (4-1, 2.28 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - TB (5-3, 2.61 ERA)

Giants vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Giants vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 32, or 51.6%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 30-26 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rays have won in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rays have been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

