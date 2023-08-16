Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Ryan Walker, who is expected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 18th in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco's .389 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

San Francisco ranks 18th in runs scored with 525 (4.4 per game).

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.238).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Walker (4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Walker does not have a quality start so far this season.

Walker has not gone five or more innings in a start this season (in nine starts). He averages 1.4 per appearance.

He is trying to keep a streak of four games without allowing an earned run alive.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers L 9-3 Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays L 10-2 Home Ryan Walker Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays W 7-0 Home Jakob Junis Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ryan Walker Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves - Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves - Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves - Away - Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.