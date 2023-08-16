How to Watch the Giants vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Ryan Walker, who is expected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Giants vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 18th in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Francisco's .389 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- San Francisco ranks 18th in runs scored with 525 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.238).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Walker (4-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed two scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Walker does not have a quality start so far this season.
- Walker has not gone five or more innings in a start this season (in nine starts). He averages 1.4 per appearance.
- He is trying to keep a streak of four games without allowing an earned run alive.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Jon Gray
|8/12/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Heaney
|8/13/2023
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dane Dunning
|8/14/2023
|Rays
|L 10-2
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/15/2023
|Rays
|W 7-0
|Home
|Jakob Junis
|Zack Littell
|8/16/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Aaron Civale
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Fried
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Zack Wheeler
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
