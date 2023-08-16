Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants square off against Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The Rays have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Giants (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 51.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (32-30).

San Francisco has gone 39-33 (winning 54.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 52.4% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-64-5).

The Giants have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 4-8-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-27 29-29 25-28 39-27 45-42 19-13

