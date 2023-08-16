Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) against the San Francisco Giants (64-56) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on August 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ryan Walker (4-1) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (5-3) will take the ball for the Rays.

Giants vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 62 times and won 32, or 51.6%, of those games.

This season San Francisco has won 30 of its 56 games, or 53.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 525 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule