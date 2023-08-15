Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .300 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Flores has had a hit in 54 of 87 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (26 of 87), with two or more RBI eight times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.297
|AVG
|.304
|.331
|OBP
|.383
|.471
|SLG
|.600
|14
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|20
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, one per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
