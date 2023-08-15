The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .300 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Flores has had a hit in 54 of 87 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (26 of 87), with two or more RBI eight times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .297 AVG .304 .331 OBP .383 .471 SLG .600 14 XBH 20 5 HR 10 19 RBI 20 24/8 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings