Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rays.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada is hitting .274 with 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 57 of 78 games this year (73.1%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (32.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 78), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 27 games this year (34.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.281
|AVG
|.268
|.323
|OBP
|.328
|.466
|SLG
|.393
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|37/6
|K/BB
|51/11
|7
|SB
|11
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 127 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Littell (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.