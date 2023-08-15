Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rays.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada is hitting .274 with 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 57 of 78 games this year (73.1%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (32.1%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 78), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in 27 games this year (34.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .281 AVG .268 .323 OBP .328 .466 SLG .393 14 XBH 17 6 HR 3 18 RBI 18 37/6 K/BB 51/11 7 SB 11

Rays Pitching Rankings