Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks while batting .229.

In 48 of 82 games this year (58.5%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (6.1%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (12.2%).

He has scored in 34 of 82 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .236 AVG .221 .305 OBP .374 .409 SLG .410 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 22/13 K/BB 40/26 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings