Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks while batting .229.
- In 48 of 82 games this year (58.5%) Pederson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (6.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (12.2%).
- He has scored in 34 of 82 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.221
|.305
|OBP
|.374
|.409
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|22/13
|K/BB
|40/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, one per game).
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
