J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, J.D. Davis (hitting .088 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .411.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this year (61 of 109), with at least two hits 26 times (23.9%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.257
|.316
|OBP
|.332
|.370
|SLG
|.454
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|58/21
|K/BB
|67/20
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 127 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Littell (2-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
