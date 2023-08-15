On Tuesday, J.D. Davis (hitting .088 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .411.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this year (61 of 109), with at least two hits 26 times (23.9%).

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (35.8%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 51 .233 AVG .257 .316 OBP .332 .370 SLG .454 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 58/21 K/BB 67/20 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings