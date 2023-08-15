The Tampa Bay Rays (72-49) visit the San Francisco Giants (63-56) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Jakob Junis (3-3) for the Giants and Zack Littell (2-3) for the Rays.

Giants vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Junis - SF (3-3, 4.36 ERA) vs Littell - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jakob Junis

The Giants will send Junis to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit to the Texas Rangers.

He has an ERA of 4.36, a batting average against of .289 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell (2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.

Littell is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Littell will look to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 2.2 frames per outing).

In seven of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

