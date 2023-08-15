Bookmakers have set player props for Yandy Diaz and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (127 total hits).

He has a .323/.402/.511 slash line so far this year.

Diaz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He has a .258/.365/.427 slash line so far this year.

Arozarena brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2

