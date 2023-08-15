Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rays on August 15, 2023
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Yandy Diaz and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (127 total hits).
- He has a .323/.402/.511 slash line so far this year.
- Diaz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|Aug. 14
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .258/.365/.427 slash line so far this year.
- Arozarena brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
