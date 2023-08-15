Jakob Junis will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (63-56) on Tuesday, August 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays (72-49), who will answer with Zack Littell. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Rays are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-110). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Junis - SF (3-3, 4.36 ERA) vs Littell - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA)

Giants vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 32, or 51.6%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 38-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (53.5% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Rays as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +2000 - 2nd

