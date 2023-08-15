The San Francisco Giants versus Tampa Bay Rays game on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Yandy Diaz.

Giants vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 131 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 24th in baseball with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

San Francisco ranks 18th in runs scored with 518 (4.4 per game).

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

Giants hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

San Francisco has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.242).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Jakob Junis (3-3) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers L 9-3 Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays L 10-2 Home Ryan Walker Tyler Glasnow 8/15/2023 Rays - Home Jakob Junis Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale 8/18/2023 Braves - Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves - Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves - Away - Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Zack Wheeler

