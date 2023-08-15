The San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Randy Arozarena among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Rays are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 32 of the 62 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (51.6%).

San Francisco has gone 38-33 (winning 53.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

San Francisco has played in 118 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-63-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-8-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-27 29-29 25-28 38-27 44-42 19-13

