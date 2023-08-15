Tuesday's game at Oracle Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (72-49) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (63-56) at 9:45 PM ET (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Jakob Junis (3-3) for the Giants and Zack Littell (2-3) for the Rays.

Giants vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have won 32 out of the 62 games, or 51.6%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has a record of 38-33 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 18th in the majors with 518 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

