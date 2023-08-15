Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rays - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .200 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 36 of 74 games this season (48.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (9.5%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.186
|AVG
|.214
|.263
|OBP
|.279
|.331
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|15
|35/12
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 127 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Littell (2-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.10 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
