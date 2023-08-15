Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Zack Littell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .200 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 36 of 74 games this season (48.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (9.5%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .186 AVG .214 .263 OBP .279 .331 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 15 35/12 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings