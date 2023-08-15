A game after going off for 42 points in a 100-89 victory over the Fever, Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (24-6) on the road versus the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, on Prime Video.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Prime Video

Prime Video Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty

The 94 points per game Las Vegas puts up are 13.3 more points than New York gives up (80.7).

Las Vegas makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42%).

In games the Aces shoot higher than 42% from the field, they are 25-2 overall.

Las Vegas is making 38.9% of its three-point shots this season, 4.5% higher than the 34.4% New York allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have a 17-2 record when the team hits more than 34.4% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 94.2 points per contest compared to the 94 they've averaged this year.

Las Vegas has been a little suspect on the defensive end of the floor of late, giving up 81.7 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 79.6 it has surrendered this season.

The Aces' last 10 contests have seen them make 9.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 40.5% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 9.4 makes and 38.9%.

Aces Injuries