The Las Vegas Aces' (27-3) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, August 15 matchup with the New York Liberty (24-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Aces earned an 86-65 victory against the Dream.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.5 1.9 1.3

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson averages 21.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field (fourth in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray posts a team-leading 6.9 assists per contest. She is also averaging 15 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 50.3% from the floor (eighth in WNBA) and 45% from downtown (second in league) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jackie Young posts 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum puts up 19 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Kiah Stokes puts up 2.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field.

